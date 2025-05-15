Over 3.6 lakh students show interest in Ambedkar University Delhi for PG courses

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) More than 3.6 lakh students have expressed interest in Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) through CUET-PG, with the university launching its online portal for postgraduate admissions for the 2025-26 academic year on Friday.

The university is offering 28 PG programmes across a wide spectrum of disciplines, including humanities, social science, psychology, management, development studies, and law.

A total of 1,491 PG seats are on offer at the university.

"We are thrilled to welcome aspiring students to our vibrant academic community. Our PG programmes are designed to foster critical thinking, creativity and innovation. We look forward to nurturing the next generation of leaders and changemakers," said Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather.

In a record-breaking response, 360,779 students have shown interest in AUD by selecting it as one of their preferred institutions while applying through the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET-PG), the university said in a statement.

To promote inclusivity and flexibility, AUD has announced that candidates who did not choose the university during the CUET application process can still apply directly through the university's admission portal, provided they meet the eligibility criteria, the statement said.

"The university has aligned its courses with the National Education Policy (NEP) and follows the policy in letter and spirit with emphasis on experiential learning," Dean of Admissions Prof Santosh K Singh told PTI.

Interested applicants can visit the university's official website -- http://www.aud.ac.in -- for detailed information on programmes and the admission process.

The varsity recently launched a new master's programme in political science. PTI MHS MHS KVK KVK