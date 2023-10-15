Over 37,000 govt jobs given in 18 months: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday said his government has provided 37,100 jobs to youths in the past 18 months.

Mann was addressing a gathering during an event organised to hand over appointment letters to 304 new recruits in home, transport and revenue departments, according to an official statement.

He exhorted the new recruits to judiciously use their posts for the welfare of people and securing justice for them rather than harassing them.

Mann asserted that the state government is committed to ensuring the well-being of people.

On the police department, Mann said the government is committed to modernizing police on scientific lines and there was no dearth of funds for it, the statement said.

Apart from discharging its core duty of maintaining law and order, the Punjab Police has always safeguarded the interests of the country and its people, the chief minister said.

In the changing scenario, the challenges for the force have increased manifold due to which modernization is the need of the hour to combat them effectively, he added.

Mann further said to check the fatality rate due to road accidents in the state and to streamline the traffic, the state government has launched 'Sadak Surakhya Force'.

This specialized force is entrusted with the task of checking rash driving, streamlining vehicular movement on roads and others to check the road accidents, said the CM.

Initially, 144 vehicles equipped with ultra-modern gadgets will be deployed after every 30 kilometers to man the roads, he said, adding that these vehicles will also have a complete medical kit for providing emergency treatment to any person in need.

Mann alleged that during the previous government, nepotism and corruption ruled the roost during recruitments especially in the government sector.

However, his government checked this menace and now the youth are getting jobs completely on the basis of merit and their competency, he said, adding this has ensured reverse migration in the state as the youth who had gone abroad for the sake of jobs are now coming back to get government jobs.

According to the statement, the chief minister said this is just the beginning and in the coming times more such youths will get jobs thereby ensuring that they become equal partners in socio-economic growth of Punjab. PTI CHS VSD KVK KVK