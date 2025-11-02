Over 38 lakh commuters used Mumbai Metro Line-3 in October

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) The Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, carried more than 38 lakh passengers in October, indicating a steady rise in daily ridership on the city’s first underground mass-transit corridor, officials said on Sunday.

According to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the 33.5-km line, running between Cuffe Parade station in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR station in the western suburbs, recorded a footfall of 38.63 lakh commuters last month.

An MMRC spokesperson said that in the 22 days till October 31, from October 9, when the line was thrown fully open after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 33.33 lakh commuters used the service.

The spokesperson said the average weekday ridership of the Aqua Line stood at 1.41 lakh, with the highest single-day ridership touching 1.82 lakh since opening.

The line covers major commercial and administrative hubs, including the Bandra-Kurla Complex and key suburban stations like the CSMT and Churchgate. It has 27 stations, and except for Aarey JVLR, all are underground.

The corporation has also introduced WhatsApp-based ticketing for commuters on +91 98730 16836, while QR codes are available at stations, enabling paperless ticket purchase, the official added. PTI KK NR