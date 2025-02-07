Over 39.82 lakh houses sanctioned under PMAY-G so far in 2024-25: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) More than 39.82 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G) out of a target of 84.37 lakh houses for 2024-25, the rural development ministry informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

According to the reply by Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the ministry had set a target for constructing 84,37,139 houses during 2024-25 in 18 states -- Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Out of these 84,37,139 houses, a target of 46,56,765 was allocated in the months of December 2024 and January 2025 to nine states -- Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Out of the total target, 39,82,764 houses have been sanctioned as on February 2, 2025, he said.

The Union Cabinet had approved a proposal for implementation of PMAY-G during 2024-25 to 2028-29 for the construction of additional two crore houses.