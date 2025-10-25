Over 4 kg heroin seized near International Border in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) More than four kg of heroin was seized in separate operations along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar and Ferozepur districts, the BSF said on Saturday.

In an intelligence-based operation on Friday, BSF troops, along with Punjab Police personnel, recovered six packets of heroin weighing 3.248 kg from a field adjacent to Jalloke village in Ferozepur.

The packets were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, indicating that they were dropped by a drone, it said.

In the second case, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel seized a packet of heroin weighing 1.080 kg from an area near Mullakot village in Amritsar.

In another case, a packet of heroin weighing 570 grams of heroin was recovered from a field near Chaharpur village in Amritsar's Ajnala. PTI CHS RHL