Over 4 kg of illicit substance seized in two operations in J-K's Budgam; 3 held

Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district and over 4 kg contraband was recovered from the accused, police said on Saturday.

The police in Budgam conducted operations in Magam and Hardpanzoo areas, leading to the recovery of significant quantities of illicit substances, a police spokesman said.

He said in Magam, a police team apprehended an individual during routine patrolling at Batpora Crossing.

The accused was carrying a nylon bag and allegedly attempted to flee upon noticing the police, making them suspicious, the spokesman said.

The person was apprehended, and upon search, approximately 2.1 kg of charas-like substance in ground form was recovered from his possession.

The accused was identified as Rouf Ahmed Hajam, resident of Batpora, and a case has been registered in the matter, police added.

In a separate operation, a police team set up a naka point at Bonizanigam village, and during checking, two individuals carrying a nylon bag were seen acting suspiciously and attempted to flee, the spokesman said.

The accused, identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir and Owais Ahmad Bhat -- both residents of village Hardulatina -- were apprehended by the police and a search of their person led to the recovery of 2.185 kg of ground charas-like substance, the spokesman said, adding, a case has been registered and investigation has been initiated. PTI SSB ARB ARB