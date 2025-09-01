Over 4 lakh ganja plants destroyed in Tripura’s Sepahijala district

Agartala, Sep 1 (PTI) Around 4.28 lakh ganja saplings were destroyed by joint forces in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, police said on Monday.

Such a huge quantity of ganja plants has been uprooted for the first time in the district in day-long operations, an official release said.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Jatrapur Police Station officer-in-charge Smriti Kanta Bardhan, along with Tripura State Rifles personnel, destroyed 12 nursery plots, uprooting nearly 2 lakh saplings in the deep forest areas in South Moheshpur, Katalia under the Sonamura sub-division on Sunday," it said.

Simultaneously, a large-scale operation was conducted in several areas, mostly forest land, under the Sonamura Police Station limits by a team led by officer-in-charge Tapas Das, along with active support from BSF and forest personnel on the same day, it said.

A total of 19 plots, spreading over 35 acres, were destroyed, with approximately 2.28 lakh ganja plants uprooted, the release said.

"In total, over 4.28 lakh ganja plants were destroyed, marking one of the largest destruction drives in one day in the district. Law enforcement agencies have destroyed approximately 7,91,000 ganja plants covering over 30 acres of land and 4,95,000 immature saplings in Sonamura sub-division in August," the release said.

Meanwhile, three persons from Bihar, including two women, were arrested after 29 kg of dried ganja were recovered from their possession in Agartala Railway Station on Saturday night, Agartala GRP Police Station officer-in-charge Obadur Rahaman said. PTI PS BDC