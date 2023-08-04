Over 4 lakh people hit by flood, situation under control : Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (PTI) The Odisha government Friday said heavy rain in the state and the flood triggered by it have affected over four lakh people in 21 districts but the situation is "under control" as the water levels of the rivers were receding in the absence of rains. The calamity has so far claimed two lives - one in a wall collapse in Keonjhar and another due to drowning in Jajpur district, an official at the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said.

A total 2,329 houses were damaged in the rain and flood and around 52,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas to safe shelters.

The flood waters of Mahanadi, Baitarani and Brahmani rivers were now receding as rains have stopped since Thursday and the situation is now under control, Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty, the engineer-in-chief (EIC) of the water resources department said. River embankments were breached in at least five places in Jajpur, Boudh and Jagatsinghpur ditricts. There were three breaches in Jajpur and one each in Boudh and Jagatsinghpur.

"The water level in all rivers are receding as there was no rain yesterday and today. The situation is now under control," Mohanty said.

He said that the peak flood passed through some tributaries of Mahanadi river in Kendrapara district on Friday afternoon. "There was no major breach in any part of the district”.

The flood water flow at Mundali near Cuttack in the Mahanadi has dropped to around 6.20 lakh cusec from 9.20 lakh cusec on Thursday, the EIC said.

The authorities of the Hirakud reservoir have opened more sluice gates as there has been a rise in the inflow of water to the dam due to heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh. The water level at Hirakud dam now stands at 617.25 feet against the full reservoir capacity of 630 feet.

"The water level in Hirakud dam needs to be maintained for which some more sluice gates were opened on Friday afternoon," the EIC said.

Meanwhile, the back flow of the water of Mahanadi inundated several villages in Banki and Athagarh areas of Cuttack district, reports said.

Many areas in Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Boudh and Sonepur districts were also waterlogged due to heavy rains and the flood water of Mahanadi. Some areas in Khurda and Puri districts too remained inundated, an official at the Special Relief Commissioner's office said.

The water levels in Brahmani and Baitarani rivers surpassed their danger marks in Keonjhar, Jajpur and Bhadrak. While the water level in Baitarani has receded slightly, Brahmani remains in the spate and some villages were inundated in Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, the official said.

The Odisha government has asked collectors of all districts to be in full preparedness to meet any kind of eventualities arising out of the flood situation.

At least 106 rescue teams are at the ground level and taking rescue and evacuation measures wherever required, an official said. PTI AAM RG KK AAM KK