Over 4 lakh security personnel to be deployed for 2-phase Bihar polls: DGP Vinay Kumar

Patna, Oct 9 (PTI) More than four lakh security personnel will be deployed across Bihar to ensure free and fair assembly elections, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said on Thursday.

For the first time, there would be no heli-dropping of security personnel at polling booths in remote areas, as all forces would reach their deployment locations by road, he added.

He also said that no polling stations would be relocated this time due to a significant decline in Naxal activities in the state.

"More than four lakh security personnel will be deployed in Bihar to ensure free and fair assembly polls. Around 500 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have already been engaged in pre-election duties. Another 500 CAPF companies will arrive in the next two to three days, and by the third week of October, 500 more companies will reach the state for poll duty," Kumar told PTI on Thursday.

A company consists of around 100 personnel.

He added that 60,000 personnel of the Bihar Police will also be engaged in election duty.

In addition, 2,000 personnel of reserve battalions from other states, 30,000 personnel of the Bihar Special Armed Police, more than 20,000 home guards, around 19,000 newly recruited constables (who are undergoing training), around 1.5 lakh ‘chowkidars’ (rural police) will also be engaged in poll duty, he added.

The DGP said, "Since road infrastructure has remarkably improved in the state, especially in rural areas, we have decided to send security personnel to remote areas by road. This is for the first time in the state that there will be no heli-dropping of security personnel for poll duties in remote areas." He said since Naxal activities have substantially declined due to continuous security crackdowns, the government has decided not to relocate any polling booths this time..

"We will ensure full safety and security of voters in sensitive areas," he said.

The Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of Bihar Police, comprising commandos from the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Special Task Force (STF), will remain on standby to handle emergencies, security breaches and other critical incidents, he said.

"Besides, we have also created a VIP security pool in each district to provide fool-proof security cover to VVIPs during assembly polls," the DGP said, adding security personnel of this pool are highly trained and have received specialised training by the National Security Guard (NSG).

Assembly elections will be held in two phases — November 6 and 11 — while counting is scheduled on November 14.

There are a total of 90,712 polling booths in the state, of which 13,911 are in urban areas and 76,801 in rural regions. PTI PKD MNB