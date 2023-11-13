Over 40 cases registered in Delhi for violation of firecracker ban

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) More than 40 cases have been registered in East and Northeast police districts for alleged violation of the Supreme Court's ban on bursting firecrackers in Delhi on Diwali, officials said on Monday.

The Supreme Court banned bursting of conventional firecrackers to curb air and sound pollution in 2018.

Last week, the top court said its order banning firecrackers containing barium binds every state and is not just limited to Delhi-NCR, which is reeling under severe air pollution.

"A total of 29 cases under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered at various police stations of East district. Further investigation into the cases has been launched," a senior police official told PTI.

Seventeen cases have been registered in Northeast district.

"We have registered 17 cases under Section 188 of the IPC for violation of directions related to firecrackers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Since Sunday, four cases each have been registered at Seelampur and Bhajanpura police stations, two each at Nand Nagri, Welcome, Dayalpur and Jaffrabad, and one at Khajuri Khas.

Delhi Police has not shared consolidated data from all districts.

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale wrote a letter to the joint commissioner, Delhi Police headquarters seeking information about the action taken against those who burst firecrackers on Diwali.

Gokhale asked how many cases were registered against individuals or groups for bursting firecrackers across Delhi Police districts on Sunday and Monday.

He also sought details like total quantity of firecrackers seized on Sunday and Monday, and total number of cases filed against individuals or groups for selling firecrackers illegally across Delhi Police districts between November 8 and November 13.

On the occasion of Diwali, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited different checkpoints and met police personnel on night duty, officials said.

He distributed sweets and gifts to the police personnel and asked them to keep a strict vigil to maintain law and order in their respective areas, they said. PTI BM SLB DIV DIV