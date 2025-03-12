Over 40 celebrity curators to set up 10th edition of Serendipity Arts Festival in December

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The 10th edition of Serendipity Arts Festival will return to Panjim in Goa from December 12-21 with over 40 curators across disciplines of visual arts, crafts, theatre, dance, music, photography and culinary arts.

The 10-day celebration will mark a decade of celebrating multi-disciplinary arts, shaped by the expertise of veterans of their respective fields, including poet-art critic Ranjit Hoskote, theatre director Anuradha Kapur, Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran, music director Ranjit Barot, art curator Rahaab Allana, and food historian Odette Masceranhas.

“As we step into the 10th year of Serendipity Arts Festival, it is remarkable to reflect on the journey we have undertaken with artists, audiences, and communities across the globe. This milestone edition promises to be an extraordinary celebration of creativity, bringing together some of the most influential voices in the arts today,” Sunil Kant Munjal, founder-patron, Serendipity Arts Festival, said in a statement.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to make art more accessible and meaningful, ensuring that it continues to thrive as an essential part of our collective cultural landscape,” he added.

Apart from Hoskote, the visual arts section will be curated by artist duo Thukral & Tagra, and art critic-curator Veerangana Solanki, while the crafts section will be helmed by Jyotindra Jain, Manjari Nirula, Kristine Michael, and Sandeep Sangaru. Theatre section of the festival will be curated by Lillete Dubey, Sankar Venkateswaran, Quasar Thakore Padamsee, and Mahesh Dattani, and Dance programming will be shaped by Ranjana Dave and Jayachandran Palazhy, along with Chandran.

Musicians Bickram Ghosh, Ehsaan Noorani, Zubin Balaporia and Barot will curate the Music for SAF, and the photography section will be under the guidance of Dinesh Khanna, Prashant Panjiar, Ravi Agarwal and Allana.

The Culinary Arts will be curated by Prahlad Sukhtankar, Thomas Zacharia, the Lovacore Team, Edible Issues, and Masceranhas.

Writer-poet Salil Chaturvedi will oversee accessibility at the festival.

Before opening the edition in Goa, the art festival will organise programmes across 10 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow and also making international pit-stops in Birmingham and Dubai.

“Serendipity Arts Festival is more than an initiative—it is a movement, a space where art erases divides and brings India together. Over a decade, we’ve seen communities collaborate, artisans find global platforms, and audiences reimagine their connection with culture. As we celebrate our 10th edition, we embrace the future, ensuring that art’s impact is deeper, wider, and more powerful than ever before," Smriti Rajgarhia, festival and foundation director, said.

Serendipity Arts Foundation, which offers grants, international collaborations to foster cross-cultural exchange, will feature the second edition of RCA x SAF Senior Artist Residency with the Royal College of Art, London; the Serendipity Arles Grant 2025 for lens-based practitioners in partnership with Rencontres d’Arles and the French Institute in India (IFI), the performance-arts initiative 'City As Stage' supported by the British Council, and the SAF x Asia TOPA programme for electronic musicians in collaboration with Asia-Pacific Triennial of Performing Arts and the Arts Centre Melbourne.

The foundation will soon announce an open call for most of its grants in the coming months, including Enduring Traditions Grant, Folk Arts Grant, Production Grant for Independent Musicians, Arts Journalism Grant, and Craft and Design/Architecture Grant.