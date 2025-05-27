Over 40 displaced birds, wild animals rescued following heavy rains in Mumbai, adjoining areas

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) More than 40 wild creatures, mostly birds, were rescued in Mumbai and its surrounding districts in 48 hours following heavy rains in the region, an office-bearer of an animal welfare organisation said on Tuesday.

Birds and other creatures suffered injuries due to fractures, falls from nests, and displacement due to heavy rainfall and strong winds, Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) founder-president Pawan Sharma said.

From a peacock with a fractured wing to injured flamingos, more than 40 wild animals were rescued in coordination with the forest department in the last 48 hours in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts with the early onset of monsoon, he said.

"Our helplines are flooded with calls from across Mumbai and its surrounding districts for the rescue of injured and displaced animals. Our teams have been working day and night to rescue, treat, and rehabilitate them back into the wild," he said.

The current rescue trend shows that more birds have been affected, followed by reptiles and mammals, Sharma said.

People are requested to report any wildlife distress calls to the helplines of the forest department and to the volunteers of the nearest organisations working for the welfare of animals, he said.

Heavy rains battered several places in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Monday. PTI ZA NP