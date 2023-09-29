Over 40 families displaced by landslides in U'khand to get Rs 4.25 lakh each for rehabilitation

Gopeshwar, Sep 29 (PTI) More than 40 families displaced by landslides in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district will get Rs 4.25 lakh each for relocation and rehabilitation, an official said on Friday.

District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said the decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the district-level rehabilitation committee headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana.

Joshi said the 48 families hit by landslides will get Rs 4.25 lakh each for relocation and rehabilitation.

Of the total amount, Rs 4 lakh will be for construction of houses, Rs 10,000 as displacement allowance and Rs 15,000 for building cowsheds, he said.

The families identified for the purpose include 31 from Kanol village in Nandanagar subdivision, three from Karnaprayag’s Gwad village, six from Bainoli, five from Bedgaon and three from Tharali’s Soona village, officials said.

The district administration has sanctioned an amount of Rs 2 lakh for each of the affected families in the first instalment, they said.

The sub-divisional magistrates concerned were asked to ensure that facilities like drinking water, electricity supply and connectivity are available to people at the places where they are being relocated. PTI COR ALM AS MNK NB