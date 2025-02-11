Over 40 get food poisoning at wedding in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) Around 40 people fell sick allegedly due to food poisoning after feasting at a wedding here in Faridpur village, authorities said on Tuesday.

Some of the sick were taken to Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand where they are undergoing treatment.

Thakurdwara Sub Divisional Magistrate Preeti Singh said the incident took place on Monday and she was informed about it around 8.30 pm.

The incident occurred at the wedding of village teacher Rajpal Singh's son Vipin Kumar.

After the feast, around 40 people complained of stomach ache and dizziness, while several had episodes of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Police rushed them all to community health centres and local private hospitals, where they were discharged after medication. PTI COR NAV VN VN