Over 40 injured in Bengaluru during Deepavali celebrations

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI) Over 40 people sustained eye and burn injuries due to crackers during Deepavali in two days this year in the city, hospital authorities said on Friday.

The government run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital reported six cases of eye injuries till 2 pm on Friday and five among them were children. The Victoria Hospital reported four cases of burn injuries, they said.

The city's Narayana Nethralaya said the hospital witnessed a significant increase in firecracker-induced eye injuries.

"From October 31st to November 1st (until 11 am), a total of 15 patients with firecracker-related eye injuries were reported," said Dr Rohit Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Nethralaya.

The injuries ranged from mild corneal abrasions to severe cases involving hyphema and epithelial defects, he said.

Shankara Eye Hospital reported two severe cases on the day of Deepavali (Thursday) and 12 cases today, a hospital official said.

Four cases of eye injuries were reported in Shekar Eye hospital from October 31 and November 1 till 5 pm. This includes cases of 13-year-old boy for corneal abrasion and that of a seven-year-old boy due to chemical injury caused due to crackers, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police said they has registered 56 cases of firecracker regulation violations in the city from October 31 to November 1 during the Deepawali this year.

In accordance with the Supreme Court directives, bursting of firecracker was permitted only between 8 pm and 10 pm during Deepavali. PTI AMP SA