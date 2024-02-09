Over 40 lakh new students have enrolled in govt schools of UP: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that extensive efforts have been made to bring equality in education in Uttar Pradesh which will be helpful in removing social inequality.

Replying to a question of an independent member Akash Agrawal during the Question Hour in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Adityanath said that efforts to improve the level of education in the state in the last seven years are well known.

Efforts have been made to improve the infrastructure in 1,32,000 schools in the Basic Education Council under the Kayakalp Abhiyan, he added.

He said that more than 40 lakh new children have taken admission in government schools of the state.

The chief minister added that all the children are being provided bags, books, shoes, socks and sweaters.

Not only this, efforts are being made to implement the NCERT syllabus in the Uttar Pradesh Board also in a phase-wise (manner), Adityanath said.

Today, when the Basic Education Council is providing the same curriculum, it is not necessary for us to send our children to private schools, he added.

The chief minister said the 'School Chalo' campaign is run in April and July.

The increase of 40 lakh new children in the schools of the Basic Education Department of the state shows that the efforts made by the government are giving results and the objective of RTE is being fulfilled, he added.

In response to another question, the chief minister said the government provides Rs 1,200 in the bank account of each student's parents for bag, book, shoe, sock and sweater. PTI NAV AS AS