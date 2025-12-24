Over 40 lakh students of primary schools in Gujarat get nutritious food under govt scheme

Ahmedabad, Dec 24 (PTI) More than 40 lakh students from over 32,000 primary schools across Gujarat are receiving calorie and protein-rich nutrition under a state government scheme, officials said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched this scheme - Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana - in 2024, under which students in government and grant-in-aid primary schools receive nutritious breakfast in addition to the mid-day meal provided under the PM Poshan Yojana.

Under this scheme, students are provided with nutritious food containing an average of 200 kilocalories and six grams of protein.

At present, more than 40 lakh students from 32,265 primary schools across the state are receiving calorie and protein-rich nutrition.

Emphasising the importance of nutrition alongside children's education, CM Patel said, "Along with the mid-day meal in government schools, this initiative provides fresh and nutritious breakfast. As a result, students' interest in government schools has increased, along with an improvement in their nutritional levels." The state government also remains committed to ensuring that government schools are adequately equipped with essential facilities, including modern classrooms, drinking water, electricity, toilets, sanitation, and transportation, he said.

Students of Ahmadpur Primary School in Dehgam taluka of Gandhinagar are benefiting from this initiative.

Explaining how the scheme has proved beneficial for children, school principal Hasmukh Patel said, "Since the launch of the Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, there has been a marked improvement in both students' school attendance and their nutritional levels." In rural areas, parents often leave early for daily labour, resulting in children frequently coming to school without a proper meal. Prior to the introduction of this scheme, many students attended school irregularly and showed limited interest in their studies, he said.

Following its implementation, regular attendance has increased significantly. Furthermore, the number of malnourished children has declined considerably, while the inclusion of pulses in supplementary nutrition has supported their physical development, he added.

Under this scheme, children are provided with nutritious snacks such as sukhdi (Indian sweet made from wheat flour, jaggery and ghee), chana chaat (chickpea salad), mixed pulses, and millet-based food items, a release said.

For the financial year 2025–26, the state government has allocated a budget of Rs 617.67 crore for this scheme, it said.

Gujarat is the first state to decide on providing nutritious snacks to all students from Balvatikas to Class 8, in addition to meals provided under the PM Poshan Yojana.

This nutrition-focused initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Padhai Bhi, Poshan Bhi', it added. PTI KVM NP