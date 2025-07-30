Over 40 pc rise in children assisted under non-institutional care from 2023-24 to 2024-25: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The number of children receiving support under the non-institutional care services witnessed a sharp rise of more than 40 per cent in 2024-25 from 2023-24, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for WCD Savitri Thakur said 1,70,895 children have been supported under sponsorship, foster care and after-care arrangements in FY 2024-25 -- a 40.23 per cent increase from the previous year.

"In comparison to FY 2023-24, there has been a significant rise in the number of children receiving non-institutional care, which reflects the government's growing focus on family and community-based alternatives," Thakur said.

Additionally, 76,882 children were supported through institutional care under Mission Vatsalya during the same period, she said.

Mission Vatsalya is the Centre's flagship programme aimed at ensuring comprehensive child protection, including care, rehabilitation and reintegration of vulnerable children.