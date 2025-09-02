Over 40 rescued after fire breaks out in commercial building in Raipur; none hurt

Raipur, Sep 2 (PTI) More than 40 people were rescued after a fire broke out in a seven-storey commercial building in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Tuesday night, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

More than 40 people were rescued from the building and the fire was brought under control within one-and-a-half hour, according to the officials.

The fire erupted in a portion of Baylon Tower in the VIP chowk area at around 8.30 pm, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said.

Flames were noticed on the second floor of the building and they gradually spread to other floors, he said.

Soon after being alerted, Fire Brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and an operation was launched to rescue people trapped inside the building, Singh said.

Trapped people, numbering more than 40, were safely evacuated from the premises, he said.

Though the exact reason of the fire was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected a short-circuit triggered the blaze, added the officer.