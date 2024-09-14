Over 40 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh as rain continues in parts of state

Shimla, Sep 14 (PTI) A total of 42 roads were closed for vehicular movement in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as rain continued to lash parts of the state, officials said.

Moderate rain continued in some parts of the hill state since Friday evening, with Katula logging the highest rainfall of 78.5 mm, the meteorological department said.

Palampur recorded 68 mm rains, followed by Baijnath (60 mm), Mandi (58.4 mm), Guler (56.4 mm), Dharamshala (53 mm), Kufri (51.4 mm), Shimla and Jogindernagar (50 mm each), Naina Devi (48.6 mm), Kangra (46.6 mm), Nagrota Suriyanas (46 mm), Manali (28 mm), Jubberhatti (23.2 mm), Bhuntar (23 mm), Solan (22 mm), Sarahan (21 mm) and Poanta Sahib (20.4 mm), it said.

The highest number of 18 roads were closed in Shimla, 10 in Kangra, nine in Mandi, three in Kullu and one each in Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts due to rains, landslides and flash floods, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The number of power and water supply schemes affected by the rains in the state stands at 53, the SEOC said.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 27, the rainfall deficit in Himachal Pradesh stands at 18 per cent, with the state receiving 561.8 mm rainfall against an average of 686.5 mm.

According to the officials, 169 people have died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season, while 30 are missing.

The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,327 crore, the officials said.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the hill state with a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL RC