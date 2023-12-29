Over 400 juveniles nabbed since '21 for violent crimes by 5 Delhi Police units: Data

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) More than 400 juveniles were apprehended in Delhi, 121 of them for murder, by three districts' and the metro and railway units of police in the last three years, according to the official data.

The data pertained to 2021, 2022, and 2023 till September and was from the south, central, and Shahdara districts, besides the metro and railway unit police units.

According to the data, the five police units apprehended a total of 417 juveniles – 121 juveniles in murder, 184 in attempt to murder, and 112 in rape cases.

The south district police nabbed 58 juveniles in murder cases, the central 28, and the Shahdara district 23, the data said.

When it came to rape cases, the central district nabbed 46 juveniles, Shahdara 36, south district 29, and the railways one, it stated.

The number of juveniles nabbed in murder attempt cases was 99 in the south district, 55 in the central district, 36 in the Shahdara district, and four in the metro unit.

The railway unit apprehended 12 minors in murder and attempt to murder cases, it said.

On Thursday, a 34-year-old cab driver was stabbed to death allegedly by three people, including a minor, in an instance of road rage in south Delhi's Mehrauli area.

The minor involved in the incident has been apprehended.

In November in east Delhi's Welcome colony, a 16-year-old boy, apparently drunk, stabbed another teenager more than 55 times, slit his throat, dragged his body through the street, and as he did it, performed a little jig before the CCTV camera.

According to the National Crime Record Bureau data, juveniles were found to be involved in 2,436 criminal cases reported in Delhi in 2022.

Of the total, 92 cases were related to murder and 154 attempted murder. Eighty-six of them were involved in cases of rape.

The figures are several times higher in comparison to the other 19 metropolitan cities in India.