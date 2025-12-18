Over 400 residents compelled to vacate flats following compound wall collapse

Surat, Dec 18 (PTI) Nearly 400 residents in Bhimrad area of Gujarat's Surat city have been asked to vacate their flats due to safety concerns after the compound wall of their housing society collapsed in the foundation pit of an adjoining construction site.

Angry residents of Shiv Residency alleged that they were rendered homeless because of the negligence of the builder, as he kept on digging without taking into account the condition of the soil and adjoining residential towers.

The incident took place on the night of December 16 when the concrete retaining wall of a construction site near Shiv Residency caved into the foundation pit, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Nidhi Thakur.

"As a result, Shiv Residency's compound wall also collapsed. As a precautionary measure, residents have been asked to move elsewhere. Municipal authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident. Residents will be allowed to return once the technical experts give their report about the safety of the structure," Thakur said.

Nearly 400 residents of 190 flat have started shifting even as they fear that they will never be able to return to their homes.

"We are rendered homeless because of the (adjacent) builder's negligence, as he kept on digging deep despite the dangers of cave-in. Now, authorities have sealed the building as a precautionary measure and we are forced to live elsewhere. All our belongings are still inside our flats," said Priyanka Bhatia, a resident.

Many residents have been staging protests outside the building for the last two days demanding compensation from the builder.

Municipal commissioner Shalini Agarwal was not available for comments.

Surat Municipal Corporation was responsible for giving permission to the builder to dig so deep next to a high-rise building, officials said. PTI COR PJT PD KRK