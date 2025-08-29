Over 4,000 buses fined in Kerala for operating with doors open

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (PTI) Kerala police on Friday said they have imposed fines totaling Rs 12.69 lakh on over 4,000 buses in the state for "operating with their doors open, violating traffic rules." The fines were issued during a special drive conducted from August 20 to 26 to prevent buses from running with open doors, according to a statement from the State Police Media Centre.

Operating buses with open doors poses a serious risk of passengers falling out, especially during sudden braking, sharp turns, and in congested urban areas, the statement said.

Further, it noted that such unsafe practices have previously led to serious and fatal accidents.

During the drive, 32,203 buses were inspected, and awareness sessions were held for bus crews. The campaign was conducted under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police, Traffic & Road Safety Management, with active participation from District Police Chiefs, Traffic Zonal Police Superintendents, and enforcement officers.

Going forward, Highway Patrol and enforcement units have been instructed to conduct regular follow-up checks, and strict action will be taken against repeat offenders.

Citizens can also report violations through the Shubha Yatra WhatsApp number—9747001099—a road safety initiative by the Transport and Road Safety Management, the statement added.