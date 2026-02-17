Over 4,000 cameras, 15,000 personnel deployed for AI Impact Summit security in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) More than 4,000 AI-enabled cameras and over 15,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain discreet surveillance on suspected troublemakers during the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, a senior Delhi Police officer said on Tuesday.

The summit, held from February 16 to 20, is witnessing participation from attended by world leaders, representatives of major technology firms and delegates from around 45 countries.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is monitoring any activities to prevent any attempt by anti-national elements to disrupt law and order or affect the country's image during the high-profile gathering.

"We are ensuring that no anti-national element tries to disrupt law and order, especially when high-profile dignitaries are visiting the national capital. Not even graffiti or posters should be able to disturb peace," the officer told PTI.

Security arrangements are on par with those put in place during the G20 Summit in 2023. The event venue is equipped with over 500 CCTV cameras.

Police said surveillance teams have monitored suspected elements and repeat protesters for nearly a month. Their photographs have been fed into AI-enabled Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, which send instant alerts if such individuals are detected at sensitive locations.

Apart from the city-wide deployment of cameras exclusively for the high-profile gathering, at least six anti-drone systems and four air defence guns installed at the venue.

According to the police, the Bharat Mandapam area has been divided into 10 security zones, each supervised by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer. SWAT commandos, bomb disposal squads and dog squads have been also been placed on high alert.

More than 15,000 security personnel, including units of Delhi Police, Special Cell and paramilitary forces such as the NSG, CISF, BSF and ITBP, are deployed across the city.

Security has also been extended to over a dozen five-star hotels in central Delhi. Each hotel has a dedicated police presence and a command room linked to the nearest police station. Delhi Police is also coordinating with forces in neighbouring Gurgaon and Noida to monitor the movement of guests.

New technology-driven security systems, including QR code-based entry passes for delegates and real-time monitoring through the Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence (C-4I) system, are in use, the police said.

Personnel have been equipped with AI-enabled smart glasses featuring thermal imaging systems to help identify suspects in crowded areas.

Elaborate security arrangements are also in place at major tourist locations, including the Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb in view of possible visits by foreign delegates, they added. PTI SSJ AKY