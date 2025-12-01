Over 4,000 gross polluting industries identified by CPCB, 29 ordered shut: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has identified a total of 4,493 Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) across the country in its report this year, of which 3,633 were operational, and 860 had shut down on their own, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said that according to the CPCB, there are a total of 4,493 industries under GPIs.

"Out of which, 3,633 industries were operational, and 860 industries had closed down on their own. Among the operational industries, 3,031 industries were reported to be complying with the environmental standards, while 572 industries were issued show-cause notices and closure directions were issued to 29 non-complying industries," the minister said in a written response.

The CPCB, in its 2025 report on ‘Polluted River Stretches (PRSs) for Restoration of Water Quality’, identified 296 polluted river stretches on the 271 rivers in 32 states/Union territories. It report is based on the assessment of 623 rivers.

The board has also categorised river water quality based on its intended use, specifying that water meant for drinking must meet ‘Class A’ standards after disinfection and Class B standards for outdoor bathing.

Meanwhile, the Jal Jeevan Mission has reported providing 12.51 crore rural households with tap water connections since its launch, covering 81 per cent of rural homes.

The Ministry, however, has said that no scientific study has been conducted so far to assess health hazards faced by communities dependent on contaminated river water. PTI UZM OZ OZ