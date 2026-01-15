Over 4000 new posts of doctors, medical staff created in 4 Delhi govt hospitals

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi government has approved the creation of 4,002 new posts across four government hospitals, a move which will enable the full utilisation of recently added beds and ease pressure on overcrowded public health facilities, officials said on Thursday.

The proposal, cleared by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on the government's recommendation, follows the addition of 1,515 beds in hospitals located throughout the capital.

Officials said these hospitals had expanded their infrastructure but were struggling to function at full capacity because staff strength had not kept pace.

The new posts include doctors, surgeons, senior residents, specialists, nurses, nursing attendants, technicians, paramedical staff, administrative officers, clerical workers and security personnel. Of the total, 3,031 posts will be filled through permanent recruitment, while 971 positions will be outsourced.

The largest allocation, comprising 1,737 posts, has been designated for the Sant Durbal Nath Ji Trauma Centre, where a 362-bed trauma block was inaugurated in September 2025.

Ambedkar Nagar Hospital will receive 666 additional staff for 400 new beds, while Guru Gobind Singh Hospital will be allotted 1,491 posts to support the addition of 472 beds.

At the Shri Dada Dev Maitri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya, 520 posts have been created in anticipation of a 281-bed expansion.

The staffing boost covers Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital in Dakshinpuri, Sant Durbal Nath Ji Trauma Centre at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, and Shri Dada Dev Maitri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya in Dwarka.

In a statement, LG secretariat officials alleged that the previous AAP administration failed to plan manpower alongside infrastructure. Officials said these hospitals remained underutilised for years despite expanded bed capacity due to the absence of sanctioned staff.

Additionally, they highlighted concerns regarding 24 hospitals initiated during the AAP government, citing delays, cost overruns, and corruption, with investigations ongoing.

Officials said the new appointments will help reduce doctors' workloads, improve patient care, and redirect cases from overburdened central hospitals like GTB, Lok Nayak, and GB Pant.

The move will involve an expenditure of about Rs 408 crore, for which budgetary provision has already been made. PTI VBH MPL MPL