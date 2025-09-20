Over 4,000 people attend Global Ayyappa Sangam; discuss various issues: Kerala Minister

Pathanamthitta(Kerala), Sep 20 (PTI) Kerala Devaswoms Minister V N Vasavan on Saturday said that over 4,000 people participated in Global Ayyappa Sangam held at Pamba here and carried out discussions on the master plan for Sabarimala's development, crowd control and creating a spiritual tourism circuit.

Speaking about the conclave, held as part of the 75th anniversary of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), he said the turnout met expectations, with 4,126 attendees, more than half of whom came from outside the state.

Those from outside Kerala included 182 international representatives with the highest (39) from Sri Lanka, the minister said at a press conference held here in the evening.

From Kerala, there were 1,819 participants, he added.

He said that the delegates participated in three sessions of discussions by experts on the Sabarimala master plan, crowd control and facilities for pilgrims and creation of a pilgrimage tourism circuit.

He said that with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan explaining the objectives of conclave in his inaugural speech, it helped the discussions held later in the day.

Vasavan said that an 18-member committee was also formed to examine the suggestions that came during the discussions and also those that were given in writing by the participants.

The panel will examine the suggestions and make a decision which will be communicated to everyone, he said.

The minister said that the development of Sabarimala will pave the way for the overall development of the state.

Vasavan also said that work has started at Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, Edathavalangal (resting areas) and Thiruvananthapuram to ensure the upcoming annual pilgrimage season is conducted smoothly.