Over 4,000 school buildings equipped with solar panels in Punjab: Minister

Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Thursday informed the state assembly that over 4,000 government school buildings have already been equipped with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels with 21.19 MW installed capacity and producing 2.89 crore units of clean electricity annually.

In a reply to Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, MLA from Sanour constituency during the question hour in Punjab Vidhan Sabha on repair of solar plants installed on government school buildings, Arora explained that the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has established a five-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) with installation vendors.

A total of 4,238 school buildings equipped with solar panels, Arora said.

As per the agreement, vendors must conduct quarterly inspections and address any technical issues within 72 hours of receiving complaints, he said.

Arora categorically mentioned that a stern action would be taken against the erring vendors.

He further said that the AMC of initial 880 schools will expire in May 2026 and PEDA can further extend the AMC for the remaining life of 20 years of the rooftop solar power plants subject to payment of charges by the Punjab School Education Board.

He informed that the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has made significant strides in promoting renewable energy, with the installation of 34 MW capacity rooftop solar panels on government buildings.

Moreover, PEDA has ambitious plans to set up 100 MW capacity solar PV panels on government buildings over the next two financial years.

This initiative is part of Punjab's broader goal to transition to renewable energy sources and reduce its carbon footprint, he added Punjab Labour Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said the shortage of labour inspectors in the state will be addressed in the near future.

In response to a question raised by MLA Budh Ram, the minister informed the House that the recruitment process for 52 labour inspectors is currently in progress and is expected to be completed soon.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardip Singh Mundian said that sites are being explored to build urban estates in cities or towns of the state.

Replying to a query, Mundian said the department has issued instructions to the chief administrators of all development authorities of the state to select suitable sites in order to establish urban estates in their respective jurisdictions and then send the proposals to the government.