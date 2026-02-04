Over 4,000 students set Guinness world record by performing CPR on mannequins

Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) More than 4,000 students from a private school here on Wednesday entered the Guinness Book of World Records by performing CPR on mannequins to promote awareness about the life-saving emergency response.

A total of 4,317 participants practised cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on 2,000 human mannequins at the same place and time, an official statement said.

According to the statement, it set records for the highest number of people participating in a CPR relay at a location and the largest number of dummies used simultaneously for the practice of the emergency response procedure.

The previous record for maximum participation in a CPR relay stood at 3,319 people, created in Bengaluru in 2024, while the record for mannequins used in such practice was 278 in England in 2000, it added.

The event was organised to raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest cases, which have seen an increase in recent years, particularly among the youth. A team from Guinness World Records was also present to verify the records.

Experts say CPR can significantly improve survival chances in such emergencies.