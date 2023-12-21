Over 4,100 teachers join govt schools in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 20 (PTI) A total of 4,166 teachers on Wednesday joined government secondary schools in Odisha during a programme at the Kalinga Stadium here.

A ‘Nijukti Parba’ (appointment meet) was held at the stadium for the teachers’ induction.

“The goal of teachers is not only to create good students, but also to create good human beings, as teaching is not just a profession, but a mission to prepare Odisha for the future,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said during an address on the occasion.

Patnaik said as many as 6,883 high schools across the state have been transformed so far under the state's flagship 5T (transformational initiative).

“This has led to a big change in the school environment,” he said.

Patnaik also said Odisha has launched a Rs 138-crore ‘Chief Minister’s Education Award’ scheme.

These awards will be given to teachers, students, government schools, village panchayats, school management committees, district and block-level education officials, he added. PTI AAM RBT