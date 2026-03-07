Over 4,100 transit flats for Kashmiri migrant employees completed in Valley

Srinagar, Mar 7 (PTI) Over 4,100 of the 6,000 transit flats for Kashmiri migrant employees have been completed in the valley, officials said on Saturday.

The remaining units are expected to be ready by the end of the next month.

Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) Anshul Garg reviewed the construction progress across Kashmir division during a meeting here.

An official spokesman said the relief and rehabilitation commissioner gave a detailed presentation on the physical progress of the transit housing and related infrastructure.

Of the 6,000 flats being built at 20 locations, 4,112 have been completed so far. Out of these, 3,257 have already been allotted to migrant employees.

Garg reviewed the status of completion in each district and assessed the availability of essential services including water supply, electricity, drainage facilities and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). He also reviewed the physical status of other works in the residential towers.

Around 680 additional flats are expected to be completed by the end of April 2026, Garg said. He directed that priority should be given to completing the remaining flats and infrastructure within the fixed timelines.

He asked deputy commissioners to visit the project sites personally with executing agencies to resolve minor issues hindering the work.

Garg further instructed the departments concerned to float tenders for any pending works immediately to ensure the projects are completed on time. PTI SSB AKY