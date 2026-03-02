Over 4.17 Lakh students to appear for SSLC examination in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 2 (PTI) A total of 4,17,497 students will appear for the SSLC examination across 3,031 centres scheduled this month, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Monday.

As per the schedule, this academic year's SSLC examinations are scheduled to begin on March 5 and conclude on March 30.

As many as 633 students have registered at seven centres in the Gulf region and 386 students at nine centres in Lakshadweep besides those in Kerala for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, he told a press conference here.

He said the distribution of answer sheets required for the SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations has been completed in schools under 41 District Educational Offices this week.

Question papers have also reached all 41 district offices and, after sorting, have been shifted to safe lockers in banks and treasuries.

The appointments of Chief Superintendents and Deputy Chief Superintendents for the SSLC examination have been completed, he said adding that around 26,000 teachers will be engaged in invigilation duty across the state.

Regarding valuation, the minister said applications have already been invited for the appointment of about 950 Additional Chief Examiners and 9,000 Examiners across 72 valuation camps.

Appointment orders will be issued in the second week of March and the valuation camps will commence on April 7 and conclude by April 28.

The SSLC results are expected to be declared by the third week of May 2026.

According to him, online applications for Plus One admission for the 2026–27 academic year can be submitted from the day following the publication of the SSLC results.

As in previous years, sufficient seats will be available, and higher education opportunities will be ensured for all students who qualify the SSLC examination.

Admissions to the majority of seats will be completed through three main allotments, following which Plus One classes will commence.

After the main phase, fresh applications will be invited and remaining vacancies will be filled through supplementary allotments to complete the admission process in a time-bound manner.

The minister said the first year Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will begin on March 5, while the second year examinations will commence on March 6.

As per current registration figures, 4,11,025 students will appear for the first year Higher Secondary examination. Additionally, 3,41,222 students will appear for the first year improvement examination.

A total of 4,52,437 students will appear for the second year Higher Secondary examination.

For the Higher Secondary examinations (First and Second Year combined), 1,984 examination centres have been set up — 1,966 in Kerala, seven in the Gulf region, nine in Lakshadweep and two in Mahe.

The Higher Secondary results are expected to be declared on May 22, the Minister said.

In the Vocational Higher Secondary stream, 26,829 first year students and 26,826 second year regular students have registered for the examinations.

There are 389 examination centres and eight valuation camps for the vocational stream. Around 3,700 teachers will be deployed for examination duty.

Valuation camps for the vocational stream will begin on April 6, immediately after the completion of the theory examinations, he added. PTI LGK ROH