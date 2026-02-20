Over 41,900 forest rights claims received across J-K under FRA: Govt

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) A total of 41,944 claims have been received across Jammu and Kashmir under the Forest Rights Act, with 28,925 individual forest rights claims and 13,019 community forest rights claims, the Union Territory government informed the assembly on Friday.

The Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, also known as the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, aimed at recognising the rights of forest-dwelling scheduled tribes and other traditional forest dwellers, who have lived on forest land for at least three generations.

In a written reply to a question of BJP MLA R S Pathania in the Assembly, Forest Minister Javed Rana provided district-wise details of claims received under the Act.

The Rajouri district recorded the highest number with 16,442 claims, including 9,067 IFR and 6,002 CFR claims, Rana said.

"It was followed by Kupwara, which reported 6,039 claims (5,448 individual forest rights (IFR) and 591 community forest rights (CFR)), and Poonch with 5,175 claims (1,282 IFR and 3,893 CFR)," he added.

Rana said that Budgam accounted for 4,065 claims (3,862 IFR and 203 CFR), while Doda recorded 1,795 claims and Shopian (1,595), Kulgam (1,405), Ramban (1,308) and Baramulla (741).

"Anantnag received 676 claims, followed by Reasi 578, Ganderbal 514, Pulwama 323, and Bandipora 219," he said.

In the Jammu region districts, Kishtwar recorded 855 claims, followed by Jammu with 44, Kathua with 42, Samba with 77, and Udhampur with 51. However, no claims were received from Srinagar district, the House was informed.

The data reflects the cumulative claims received across all districts of the Union Territory under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, aimed at recognising the forest and community rights of Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers, Rana said.

He said that while the department of forest, ecology and environment earlier acted as the nodal department for implementation of the FRA, the government has now designated the department of tribal affairs as the nodal department. PTI AB SHS