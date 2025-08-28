Over 4,200 children benefited in state under different govt schemes: Tripura CM

Agartala, Aug 28 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said more than 4,200 children in the state have benefited from various government initiatives aimed at child welfare.

He said special juvenile police units have been constituted in every district to ensure child care, investigation, and protection.

Speaking at the North East Regional Convention on Child Rights at Pragna Bhavan, Saha said, "Over 4,200 children have benefited under the sponsorship programmes, while 38 children have been placed in foster care with proper financial support. Fourteen young adults were provided guidance for self-reliance, and between 2022 and 2025, 28 children were legally adopted into families." Asserting that an integrated support system has been put in place to assist children and women facing violence, Saha added that universal school enrolment is being ensured so that "no one is left behind." Highlighting the state’s nutrition drive, the CM said, "In July 2025 alone, 2.29 lakh children were covered under the Nutrition and Poshan Abhiyan schemes." He added that there are 44 childcare institutions in the northeastern state with 950 kids accommodated there.

The programme was also attended by Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Chairperson of National Council for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Tripti Guha, Secretary of Social Welfare and Social Education Department Tapas Roy, and Director of Social Welfare and Social Education Department Tapan Kumar Das.