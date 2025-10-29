Over 4.25 lakh students to appear for SSLC exams in Kerala: Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29 (PTI) As many as 4,25,000 students will appear for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in Kerala during the current academic year, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Wednesday.

The exams will begin on March 5, 2026, and conclude on March 30, he told reporters here.

Evaluation will be held from April 7 to 25, and results are expected to be announced on May 8, 2026, the minister said.

A total of around 3,000 examination centres have been arranged, including seven in the Gulf region and nine in Lakshadweep, he added.

Meanwhile, around nine lakh students are expected to appear for the Plus One and Plus Two (Higher Secondary first and second year) examinations this academic year, Sivankutty said.

The Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary first-year public examinations will be held from March 5 to 27, 2026, while the second-year examinations are scheduled between March 6 and 28, 2026, he said.

Evaluation for these exams is expected to begin on April 6, 2026, and results will likely be declared by May 22, 2026, the minister added. PTI LGK SSK