Over 43,000 special train trips operated during festivals, peak seasons in 2025: Railway Ministry

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Indian Railways has undertaken extensive measures to ensure smooth, safe and convenient travel for passengers by operating over 43,000 special train trips during major religious events and peak travel seasons, the Ministry said on Friday.

"These initiatives reflect the Railways' continued commitment to meeting increased passenger demand and providing seamless connectivity across the country," it added.

According to the Ministry, in 2025, special train operations were significantly scaled up, highlighting enhanced planning and a stronger focus on passenger comfort.

Providing details of some of the major events, it stated that during 2025, Indian Railways undertook one of its largest special train operations for Maha Kumbh, operating 17,340 special train trips between January 13 and February 28 to facilitate the movement of a very large number of pilgrims.

"For Holi 2025, held from March 1 to March 22, 2025, 1,144 special train trips were operated, nearly double the number run during Holi 2024, ensuring better availability and smoother festive travel," it said.

It added, "The summer travel season of 2025, spanning April 1 to June 30, saw the operation of 12,417 Summer Special train trips, maintaining a high level of service during peak vacation months." It mentioned the special arrangements for Chhath Puja 2025, during which 12,383 special train trips operated between October 1 and November 20, 2025, marking a substantial increase over the previous year.

"These enhanced arrangements in 2025 were built upon the strong operational base created in 2024," the Ministry said.

It noted that the marked expansion of special train operations in 2025 underscores Indian Railways' sustained commitment to passenger comfort, efficient crowd management, and reliable travel during periods of high demand.