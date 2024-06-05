Over 43,000 voters opt for NOTA in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) More than 43,000 voters opted for the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option in the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana where the ruling BJP and the Congress won five seats each.

The Election Commission data showed that 43,542 voters (0.33 per cent of total votes polled) pressed the NOTA option, with Faridabad constituency recording the maximum number of such votes at 6,821.

Interestingly, Jannayak Janta Party, which was in power in the state for four-and-a-half years when it was an ally of the BJP, was decimated in the polls, and could secure a total vote share of just 0.87 per cent.

In parliamentary constituencies of Ambala and Faridabad, the JJP candidates secured lesser votes than NOTA.

The JJP had fielded candidates on all 10 seats. Its alliance with the BJP ended in March this year.

As per the EC data, the least number of voters (2,320) used NOTA option in the Sonipat seat.

In Ambala constituency, 6,452 voters used NOTA, 5,287 in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat, 6,417 in Gurgaon, 3,366 in Hisar, 3,955 in Karnal, 2,439 in Kurukshetra, 2,362 in Rohtak and 4,123 voters used the option in Sirsa seat.

Nearly 65 per cent of the over two crore voters had cast their vote when polling was held for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the sixth phase of general elections on May 25.