Over 440 kg ganja seized in J’khand’s Simdega, one held

Simdega, Oct 22 (PTI) More than 440 kg of ganja worth over Rs 2.25 crore was seized in Jharkhand’s Simdega district and one person arrested, police said on Wednesday.

SP Mohammad Arshi said police received a tip-off that ganja was being smuggled in a truck from Rourkela in Odisha via the Simdega route.

“The truck was stopped near Sahu petrol pump in Chhagribandha under the Kolebira police station limits. During searches, 441 kg of ganja in 84 packets were recovered from a specially designed hidden cabin inside the vehicle,” Arshi told reporters.

The truck driver has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the SP said.

“The operation has dealt a major blow to the smuggling network. The NCB and local police are jointly working to identify other members and suppliers associated with this gang,” Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director (Jharkhand-Bihar) Abhishek Anand said. PTI CORR SAN RBT