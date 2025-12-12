Over 44,000 flood-hit farmers have not received compensation due to technical issues: K'taka min

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (PTI) Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday said that 44,208 farmers have not received compensation for rain and flood-related crop loss, attributing the delay largely to technical mismatches in official records.

Gowda was responding to a question raised by MLC Thippannappa Kamakanur in the Legislative Council who pointed out that many flood-hit people in Kalaburagi district have not received any compensation.

The Minister acknowledged Kamakanur's point that several farmers had not received aid.

"About three per cent farmers have not received any compensation. The reason is mismatch in the names. Their name in Aadhaar didn't match with the name in the agriculture department," Gowda said.

A total of 44,208 farmers have not received compensation.

"Once they rectify these mistakes, money will be deposited into their bank accounts. We have initiated their payments as well but they need to make some corrections," Gowda told the council.

He appealed to farmers to make the corrections in the names and link Aadhaar with bank accounts.

Gowda informed Kalaburagi district had reported crop loss in 3.23 lakh hectare, for which Rs 250.97 crore has been given as per State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

Government has also given an additional relief of Rs 247.75 crore, he added.

"A total of 498.76 crore has been given to affected farmers in Kalaburagi for crop loss," the minister explained.

Statewide, he said, 14.21 lakh farmers are affected and that Rs 1,216 crore has been given under SDRF norms, supplemented by the government's additional grant of Rs 1,033 crore. Both put together, Rs 2,249 crore has been given to farmers.

Gowda added that compensation was also provided for damage beyond crops.

"For loss of livestock, we have given Rs 1.99 crore to farmers, Rs 40.86 crore towards damage to houses. For minor damage to houses, Rs 5.79 crore have been given," he added.

According to him, the Karnataka government has given a total of Rs 2,300 crore compensation to people for crop loss, loss of lives, and livestock and damage to the houses during this monsoon season.

He added the government was also working on crop insurance and will quickly release insurance amount. PTI GMS SA