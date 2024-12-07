Over 45 crore pilgrims expected to attend Mahakumbh: UP minister

Guwahati: Over 45 crore pilgrims are expected to attend the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi said on Saturday.

Shahi, the minister of agricultural education and agricultural research, was in Assam's Guwahati to host a roadshow for the grand event that will be held from January 13 to February 26 at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river.

"Many of you may have witnessed the divine and grand experience of the Prayagraj Kumbh in 2019, which became an indelible symbol of India's cultural pride on the global stage. The world widely acknowledged the efficient management of the mela," he said.

"The Mahakumbh will surpass that one in grandeur and divine essence, and it is expected to welcome over 45 crore pilgrims, saints, ascetics and tourists. Recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, the Mahakumbh will once again be held on the holy land of Prayag after a gap of 12 years," he said.

Shahi said the Uttar Pradesh government has made meticulous arrangements for the success of the mela.

"It would be a clean, healthy, safe and digital Mahakumbh. A pledge has been taken to make the event environment-friendly by declaring it a single-use plastic-free," he said.

About 3 lakh plants have also been cultivated across Prayagraj with the government pledging to ensure their care and maintenance even after the conclusion of the mela, Shahi said.

"Our government is extending invitations for Mahakumbh, the grand festival of Sanatani Indians, to all states and the entire world. In this context, we have come to you with a humble request to participate in this sacred pilgrimage," he said, urging the people of Assam to visit Prayagraj during that time.