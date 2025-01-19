Over 45 lakh property cards distributed by PM Modi among Svamitva beneficiaries in UP

Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) Under the ownership scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed property cards to property owners in various states, including more than 45 lakh cards in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, according to an official statement.

The statement said Modi distributed more than 65 lakh property cards (Gharauni) under the scheme to property owners in over 50,000 villages of 230 districts in 10 states and two Union territories through video-conferencing.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel participated in the property card distribution programme organised in Barabanki district. The prime minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme in Barabanki.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the programme organised under the Svamitva Yojana through video-conferencing at his official residence.

The statement quoted Adityanath as saying that more than 2.23 crore Gharaunis have been made across the country, while more than one crore Gharaunis have been made in Uttar Pradesh alone. Of these, more than 55.14 lakh cards have already been distributed in over 37,000 villages.

The chief minister added that 45.35 lakh cards were distributed in over 29,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

At Barabanki, Patel said, "The Svamitva Yojana is a historic scheme that will give a new direction to development in rural areas." "Through this scheme, not only rural people are being given legal rights to their residential properties, but it will also strengthen their economic conditions. The legal documents being given to the villagers under this scheme will be helpful in getting loans from banks and improving their livelihood. Also, this scheme is providing an opportunity to reduce land disputes and economically empower the gram panchayats," the governor said.

She directed the district magistrate to identify the beneficiaries who are deprived of property cards and distribute the cards to them soon. PTI COR CDN RC