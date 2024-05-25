Over 45% polling recorded in eight LS seats in Bihar till 3 pm

Patna: Altogether 45.21 per cent of 1.49 crore voters exercised their franchise in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar till 3 pm on Saturday, officials said.

Voting began at 7 am in Valmiki Nagar, Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Siwan, Gopalganj, Maharajganj and Vaishali constituencies and will continue till 6 pm, a senior official at the CEO office said.

The highest and lowest voter turnout was recorded in Vaishali (48.94 per cent) and Siwal (39.81 per cent) respectively till 3 pm.

The constituencies where elections are underway are largely rural areas with only 1,281 of the total 14,872 polling stations located in urban localities, officials said.