Advertisment
National

Over 45% polling recorded in eight LS seats in Bihar till 3 pm

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
2024 Lok Sabha Elections image

Representative image

Patna: Altogether 45.21 per cent of 1.49 crore voters exercised their franchise in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar till 3 pm on Saturday, officials said.

Advertisment

Voting began at 7 am in Valmiki Nagar, Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Siwan, Gopalganj, Maharajganj and Vaishali constituencies and will continue till 6 pm, a senior official at the CEO office said.

The highest and lowest voter turnout was recorded in Vaishali (48.94 per cent) and Siwal (39.81 per cent) respectively till 3 pm.

The constituencies where elections are underway are largely rural areas with only 1,281 of the total 14,872 polling stations located in urban localities, officials said.

voter turnout Bihar 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Advertisment
Subscribe