Over 45 pc voter turnout recorded in 9 LS seats in Bengal till 1 pm

Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) A voter turnout of 45.07 per cent was recorded till 1 pm on Saturday in nine Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the seventh and final phase of elections, an EC official said.

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 am.

The highest polling of 50.89 per cent was registered in the Basirhat seat, followed by Jaynagar at 48.27 per cent, Barasat at 47.49 per cent, Diamond Harbour at 47.33 per cent and Mathurapur at 47.03 per cent, he said.

Voter turnout in Jadavpur was recorded at 43.25 per cent, Dum Dum at 41.09 per cent, Kolkata Dakshin at 39.70 and Kolkata Uttar at 39.48 per cent, he added.

The polling percentage in the Baranagar assembly bypoll was 41.10 per cent till 1 pm, he said.

Till 1 pm, 1,899 complaints were received by the Election Commission, the official said.

A total of 1,63,40,345 voters, including 80,20,326 women and 538 belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 17,470 polling stations.

The EC has deployed 967 companies of central forces along with over 33,000 state police personnel in the final phase of polling, the official added. PTI SCH BDC