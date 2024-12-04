Over 4,500 international civil servants visited India for capacity building program: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) More than 4,500 international civil servants from 32 countries have visited India for mid-career capacity-building program on public policy and governance during 2014-24, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Capacity building program for international civil servants focuses on best practices and innovation in governance enabling dissemination and replication of India’s good governance models in foreign countries, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

He said the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions conduct capacity-building training for international civil servants through the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an autonomous society under it.

DARPG/NCGG have signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Singapore, Bangladesh, Australia, Cambodia, Gambia, Maldives, and Malaysia in the field of public administration, public policy and governance Reforms, Singh said.

"In the period 2014-2024, more than 4,500 international civil servants from 32 countries have visited NCGG for mid-career capacity building program (including multi-country program) on public policy and governance," he said.

The total number of civil servants to be trained by the year 2029 depends on the requests/requirement of the partner countries under the extant MoUs and other bilateral arrangements, the minister said.

"The focus areas of India’s governance model being imparted in classroom sessions include Vision India @ 2047, New Paradigm in Governance Effective Redressal of Public Grievances, Aadhar, PM Gati Shakti, Disaster Management Practices, Digital Public Infrastructure, Digital India, Skill India, Blue Economy, Swamitva Scheme etc.," he said.

The international civil servants are also attached with Delhi Metro, UPSC, Election Commission of India, International Solar Alliance, district administration, etc, Singh said.

International civil servants also undertake group work projects on their specific learnings from the programme and future areas of collaboration, the minister added. PTI AKV AKV RT RT