Over 4500 receiving benefits under PM Cares for Children: WCD

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) As many as 4543 beneficiaries are receiving benefits under the PM Cares for Children scheme across 33 states and Union Territories, the Women and Child Development Ministry said.

The PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched on May 29, 2021. It aims to support children who have lost both the parents or the legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to COVID-19 pandemic from March 11, 2020 to February 28, 2022.

In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said a total of 9332 applications have been registered on the PM CARES for Children portal in 613 districts of the country, out of which 524 applications were duplicate.

Thus, 8808 applications were reviewed by the district-level child welfare committees and the district magistrates or collectors concerned. Based on their final approval, 4543 beneficiaries are receiving benefits under the scheme, she said.

"The registration under the scheme is still open so that no eligible applicant is left behind. Benefits under the scheme have been given to 4543 eligible children so far," Thakur said in a written response. PTI UZM UZM MNK MNK