Over 45,000 youths enrolled in skill development schemes, says Himachal CM

Shimla, Jun 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that over 45,000 youths have been enrolled in various schemes and projects under Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation since January 1, 2023, according to a statement.

Chairing the 16th Board of Directors meeting of Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) here, he said that out of the 45,455 youth enrolled 39,794 have been given training certificates and 8,586 trainees have been placed, the statement said.

During the meeting, he stressed on the importance of skill development to create employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth and directed the Nigam to formulate a comprehensive action plan for the market-driven training programmes and ensure their effective implementation.

He said that enhancing the capacity and employability of the youth must remain the focus of all initiatives.

The chief minister further directed the HPKVN to expedite the ongoing construction work of Centre of Excellence at Waknaghat in Solan district, Model Career Centres Kaza and Udaipur, besides Rural Livelihood Centre, Nalagarh. He added that the Nigam should ensure quality in the construction works, so that the youth could get maximum benefit.