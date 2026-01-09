Over 4.57 lakh women in Odisha to get aid under Subhadra scheme within week

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (PTI) The Odisha government will distribute financial assistance to over 4.57 lakh additional women beneficiaries under the Subhadra scheme within a week, an official said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida here on Thursday.

As many as 4,57,681 women beneficiaries, including 1,78,398 newly added ones who attained the age of 21 years, would receive the aid.

Meanwhile, the fourth instalment under the scheme will be disbursed on International Women's Day on March 8, she said.

Subhadra Yojana, a welfare scheme of the BJP government, is designed to provide eligible women aged 21 to 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years.

Each beneficiary gets Rs 10,000 per year in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each — one on Rakhi Purnima, and the other on International Women’s Day (March 8). PTI BBM BBM MNB