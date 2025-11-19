Over 460 citizens registered at Delhi govt's newly launched organ donation portal

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Since its launch in September, 464 people have registered themselves at the Delhi government's organ donation portal, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi's first organ donation portal -- designed to bring transparency and encourage citizens to pledge their organs -- was launched on September 25, a day after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved the establishment of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994.

With this approval, Delhi now has an official, dedicated platform to coordinate organ and tissue donation and transplantation activities.

Since its launch, 464 people have already registered to pledge their organs, officials said, highlighting a strong public response to the initiative.

A senior health department official told to PTI that anyone who wishes to donate their organs can now register on the portal, and after their death, their organs may be used to save patients waiting for transplants.

According to government data, nearly 15 people die every day in India while waiting for an organ transplant, even though one donor can save up to eight lives and potentially helping up to 75 individuals through organ, eye and tissue donation.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the portal is expected to streamline coordination between hospitals, donors and recipients, and significantly improve the city's organ donation rate.

“We already have more than 400 registrations, and we are hopeful the numbers will continue to rise. Organ donation is not just a medical need but a humanitarian responsibility.

"Through this portal, we want to make the process transparent, accessible and trustworthy for every citizen. Our goal is to ensure that no one in Delhi dies waiting for an organ,” he said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, speaking at the launch on September 25, said the government wants to build a culture of voluntary donation.

“For the first time in the national capital, organ and eye donation is being promoted in an organised way. We want to set an example that while alive, we should serve our country, and after death, we should continue helping people,” she said.

The officials said that the formation of SOTTO marks a major shift from the earlier system where Delhi was covered under ROTTO–North, which oversees the entire NCR.

A dedicated SOTTO for Delhi, they said, will boost organ transplants from both deceased and living donors by improving coordination between hospitals, strengthening manpower and ensuring timely allocation.

Doctors emphasise that there is no fixed age limit for organ donation and the suitability of organs is determined through medical evaluation. Even elderly individuals or those with certain medical conditions may be eligible to donate tissues such as corneas or skin.

Organ donation, they said, is the act of giving one’s organs or tissues — either during life or after death — to save or improve the lives of others suffering from organ failure. Every donation requires consent, medical screening and strict adherence to regulations under the law. PTI NSM NSM NB NB