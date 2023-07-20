Over 4.63 lakh recruited in govt jobs in five years: Centre

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) More than 4.63 lakh candidates have been recruited in government jobs in the five years till March this year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

"Total candidates recommended by UPSC, SSC and RRBs from 01.04.2018 to 31.03.2023 including SCs, STs and OBCs are 4,63,205. Apart from this, SSC and RRBs have recommended 1,03,196 candidates for appointment in the 1st quarter of 2023-24," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

The government has issued the instructions to all ministries and departments for timely filling up of vacant posts, he said.

"Rozgaar melas being organised by government of India are expected to act as catalyst in filling up of all vacant posts," Singh said.

In another reply, the minister said that filling up of vacant posts in various ministries and departments is a continuous process.

"Rozgar mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment and self-employment generation and provide gainful service opportunities to the youth," he said.

The central ministries, departments, central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), autonomous bodies including health and education institutes, public sector banks, etc. make recruitment either directly or through recruitment agencies such as Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) etc, Singh said. PTI AKV SMN