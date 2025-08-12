Over 4.8 lakh convictions in UP since 2022: Govt

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Tuesday informed the Uttar Pradesh Assembly that between 2022 and March 31, 2025, a total of 4,82,453 cases in the state resulted in convictions.

Responding to a question from Samajwadi Party member Pankaj Malik during the second day of the Monsoon Session, Khanna detailed the year-wise figures as: 1,13,169 convictions in 2022, 1,03,755 in 2023, 2,08,054 in 2024, and 57,475 up to March 31, 2025.

Khanna said that in 2024 alone, six cases led to convictions within just 100 days from the filing of FIRs. He credited the Yogi Adityanath-led government for maintaining strict law and order across the state.

The minister also said that forensic science laboratories are operational in 12 of the state's 18 divisions, with facilities under construction in Ayodhya, Banda, and Basti, and processes underway for the remaining three divisions.

Khanna said 4,01,787 crime cases were filed in 2022, 4,25,058 in 2023, 4,23,604 in 2024, and 1,03,048 till March 31 this year. PTI AR KIS VN VN